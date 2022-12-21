TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Catholic Central rolled into Tuesday night’s matchup with Lansingburgh with a record of 5-0. But the Knights have found success themselves, touting a record of 5-1 on the young season. Only one team would walk away from this rivalry matchup with their sixth win.

The Crusaders jumped out to an 18-6 lead after the first quarter. They grew the lead to 16 with a run at the end of the second quarter, heading into the break with a 40-24 advantage.

The Knights showed fight in the second half, cutting the deficit to eight in the third quarter. But Freshman phenom Darien Moore and the Crusaders were too much, holding on for a 77-69 win. Moore led the way with 37 points.

The 6-0 Crusaders are now set for a section title rematch with Ichabod Crane at home on Thursday at 6:30 PM. Lansingburgh will look to bounce back at home on Thursday against La Salle at 6:30 PM.