TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Greenwich’s defense had trouble containing Millbrook’s experienced, high-powered offense resulting in a 70-54 state semifinal loss.

Early on, both teams were trading blows which made for a good back-and-forth affair. The Witches had some momentum going in the first quarter, thanks to Norah Niesz knocking down a three-point shot to give them a 10-6 edge. Millbrook showed resilience and chemistry when Beth Bosan assisted Emily Grassler for an easy layup giving the Blazers a seven-point lead.

Millbrook was able to capitalize on a match-up in the paint thanks to Natalie Fox who finished the game with a double-double scoring 19 points and grabbing 20 boards.

Just before halftime, Greenwich showed closed the gap. Grace Autiello scored on an underhand layup as she fell to the ground to pull Greenwich within eight. However, the Blazer’s offense hit a different gear in the third quarter. They opened up on an 11-0 run that allowed them to pull away and grow their lead by as many as 21.

That deficit would be too much for Greenwich to overcome, ending their playoff run.