LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Section II, Class AA boys basketball playoffs got underway on Wednesday night. A newcomer to Class AA and the defending champions from Class A, Mekeel Christian Academy, looked to join the party with a win over Shaker.

The tenth-seeded Lions topped the seventh-seeded Blue Bison 61-45. Oryan Dejesus and Terrance Robinson both tallied 18 points for Mekeel Christian. Colby Haver led Shaker with 13.

Mekeel Christian will take on the two seed, CBA, on Sunday at 4:30 p.m. at Hudson Valley Community College.