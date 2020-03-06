Interactive Radar

Mekeel Christian dominates Gloversville, advances to final

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In a Class A matchup Thursday night, Mekeel Christian entered as the number one seed taking on Gloversville.

The Lions took an early lead but Gloversville cut the lead but not enough to get over the hump.

Mekeel opened up a double digit lead in the second and never looked back. They advance to the finals with 79-53 win.

