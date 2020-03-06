Mekeel Christian dominates Gloversville, advances to final

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Third seed Lansingburgh hoped for an upset in Thursday night's semifinals taking on second seeded Averill Park.

The Warriors were up early , Jack Long led the way with 18 points. Averill Park led by one at the half.

The Knight's crediting their defense in Thursday night's matchup, fought back in the last two frames, pulled away to win 55-48.