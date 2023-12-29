ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — It may just have been a regular season game in late December, but Thursday’s CBA Basketball Holiday Tournament championship game had the feeling of mid-March matchup.

The La Salle Cadets and Mekeel Christian Academy Lions will likely both be contenders for the Class AA section title this season. A back-and-forth, heavyweight battle throughout – Mekeel Christian eeked out a 63-57 win to remain unbeaten on the year.

Following a thrilling conclusion to their first round game Wednesday with CBA, the Lions came roaring out of the gate Thursday night. Danny Bologna bagged three, first-quarter long balls to propel Mekeel Christian to a 19-13 advantage through the first eight minutes.

La Salle countered in the second stanza, going on a 10-3 run that was punctuated by a Davon Maloney lay-up that gave the Cadets the edge at 23-22 just past the five-minute mark of the quarter. The two sides traded punches for the remainder of the first half, and retired to their respective locker rooms with the score leveled at 29.

The see-saw affair continued until the final two minutes of regulation when Mekeel Christian began to pull away – a run that started with a Terrance Clark and-one; he finished with a game-high 26 points, and was named the tournament MVP.

The Lions outscored La Salle 10-4 over the final 97 seconds, salting the game away at the free throw line, and emerging with the 63-57 victory.

Mekeel Christian Academy improves to 6-0, while La Salle falls to a very modest 6-2.