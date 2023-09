MECHANICVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Mechanicville boys soccer team dominated Stillwater in the Battle for the Cup Monday night, winning 5-1.

The Red Raiders came into the game undefeated and a big reason why was their offense. That unit scored four goals in the first half and another one in the second half to secure the win.

Mechanicville advances to 5-0 on the season and will face Waterford-Halfmoon on Wednesday, September 13, at 7 p.m.