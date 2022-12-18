TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Hudson boys basketball team has been an early revelation in the Section II, Class B ranks. Just a 10-seed in last year’s sectional tournament, the Blue Hawks entered Saturday’s Coaches vs. Cancer Bracket Buster undefeated at 4-0.

In game two of Saturday’s seven-game slate, Shawn Briscoe’s squad was matched up with Mechanicville – a perennial powerhouse in Class B. The Red Raiders entered the day at 2-1 on the young season, but are poised to avenge an early sectionals exit, having lost as a three-seed to 14th-seeded Greenville last year.

And Mechanicville showed that determination Saturday, using a strong second-half performance to push past Hudson 58-47.

It was a game of runs; plain and simple. After Hudson had jumped out to an 8-2 lead, the Red Raiders broke off a 13-0 run that was capped off by a Logan Starks layup – he was assisted by Fenwick Egan – and Mechanicville owned a 15-8 advantage with 1:18 to play in the first quarter.

The Blue Hawks came roaring back in the second quarter. Junior small forward Jordan Cunningham knocked down a floater in the paint to tie the game up at 15 not even one minute into the quarter.

And Mechanicville quickly countered. After swinging the ball around the perimeter, Austin Rorowicz was left open for a baseline jumper, and capitalized to put his team up 22-15 with just over five minutes to play before halftime; the Red Raiders would take a four-point edge into the locker room.

That lead rapidly evaporated in the third stanza when Hudson sophomore Malaky Payton drilled a corner three, and the game was all square at 33 with 4:57 remaining in the quarter.

But Mechanicville had one more run in them, and it proved to be the difference maker. With time winding down in the third, Egan dropped in a floater in the lane to put the finishing touches on an 11-2 spurt that gave the Red Raiders a 44-35 lead with three quarters in the books.

Mechanicville never looked back after that, handing the Blue Hawks their first loss of the season with the 58-47 victory. Forward Jacob Eiseman was the team’s leading scorer with 17 points; guard Colin Richardson came right in behind him with 14.

Mechanicville (3-1) will aim to carry that momentum into its’ next contest Tuesday night against Tamarac. Tip-off with the Bengals is set for 6:00. It’s an even quicker turnaround for Hudson (4-1); Coach Briscoe will have to get his squad ready for a road tilt Monday with Coxsackie-Athens. That game gets underway at 6:30 p.m.