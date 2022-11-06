TROY, NY (NEWS10) — The Red Raiders continue their impressive 2022 fall season with a 2-0 regional win over Plattsburgh.

The Red Raiders took an attempt at a corner kick in the first half and got a lucky bounce off the back of a Plattsburgh defender to put them on the board first. When the second half came around, the magic struck twice. Logans Starks sank a perfect shot into the net to give Mechanicville the 2-0 lead.

“Oh my God, this win is unbelievable,” said head coach Mike Ciulla. For these guys, they work hard all year long. I mean, look at the fans the community support we have is unbelievable. People are coming out to soccer games that I haven’t seen in years, and it’s just awesome,” he added. “It’s really a special moment for soccer, and really a special moment for the school and our soccer program.”

The Red Raiders will play in the state semifinals on Saturday, November 12, at 8:30 AM.