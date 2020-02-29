Mechanicville takes down Broadalbin-Perth in double ovetime madness

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Class B matchup over at Shenendehowa high school between the Red Raiders of Mechanicville and the Patriots of Broadalbin-Perth.



The Red Raiders entered as the fourth seed, while the Patriots came in as the fifth seed looking for the upset.



For every bucket scored by Mechanicville, Broadalbin-Perth had an answer and vice versa, sharing the lead a few times during the game.

Very few empty seats here at Shen for the @BPpatriotsAD boys basketball game against @MechanicvilleCS.



Four quarters wasn’t enough in Friday night’s game, even an extra four minutes. This Class B quarterfinal matchup was settled in double overtime.



Trailing 46-45 with less than a second to play, the Patriots would look for the lead but the ball wouldn’t make it past the rim, the Red Raiders held on to win an advance to the semifinals where they’ll face ninth seed Hoosick Falls.