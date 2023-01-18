HALFMOON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Mechanicville (6-4) boys basketball team played host to Saratoga Catholic (9-4) on Wednesday night.

The Red Raiders started the game on a 9-0 run, and jumped out to a 17-2 lead in the first quarter. Mechanicville led 20-9 after the first quarter. Saratoga Catholic dominated the second quarter 12-4, cutting the deficit to 24-21 at the half. The Red Raiders put their foot on the gas in the second half, on their way to a 50-37 win.

Mechanicville (7-4) will visit Tamarac on Friday, while Saratoga Catholic (9-5) will visit Stillwater.