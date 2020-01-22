Mechanicville senior joins 1,000 points club

“It’s been a long four years but I’m just happy I finally did it.”Charli Goverski- joined 1,000 points club
Mechanicville basketball player Charli Goverski came into a matchup against Cobleskill 12 points shy of making the 1,000 points club.
Goverski only put up four points in the first half but she got going in the third quarter putting up more than her eight remaining points in that quarter alone.
Fouled by Meghan Ellis with less than three minutes left in the third quarter, Goverski nailed her thousandth point on her second foul shot.
She was embraced by all her loved ones; her father, who is also her coach, her sister who is also her teammate, all her other teammates, grandparents, family and friends.
Although the Red Raiders fell to the Lady Bulldogs 50-44, Goverski put up a game high 20 points and said she waited four years for this moment.