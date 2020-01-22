Mechanicville senior joins 1,000 points club

NISKAYUNA, N.Y. - The Niskayuna boys basketball team used an 11-0 run in the fourth quarter to overtake Schenectady, and hit free throws down the stretch to cap off a 57-49 win at home. With the victory, the 9-3 Silver Warriors have eclipsed their win total from a year ago.

The Patriots were led by Elijah Johnsen and Kareem Sanders, who combined to score 26 points and helped open up a seven-point lead with less than five minutes to play in the game.