TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Top-seeded Mechanicville is off to another state semifinal after blanking Section Eight’s Canton 2-0 in regional play.

Getting the scoring started was senior Striker Thomas Wendel with an assist from Rece Dyer. The Red Raiders held that 1-0 lead heading into halftime and found another opportunity in the second half.

Dyer, scored off an assist from Ethan Raucci, giving the Red Raiders a two-goal edge. The defense kept the Golden Bears out the rest of the way, securing a trip to the state semifinal against Spackenkill.