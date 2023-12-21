MECHANICVILLE, NY (NEWS10) — It’s always a good one when the Mechanicville and Tamarac boys basketball teams met up. Thursday night was no exception.

The Red Raiders ran out to a 21-12 lead at the end of the first quarter. The Bengals outscored Mechanicville 19-10 in the second quarter to tie it up at 31 at the half. The Red Raiders took a one point lead into the fourth, but pulled away late to win it 60-54.

Senior Colin Richardson led Mechanicville with 26 points. Tamarac’s Adam Rice led all scorers with 32 points.

The Red Raiders improve to 5-1 on the season, while the Bengals drop to 3-4.