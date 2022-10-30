ALBANY, NY (NEWS10) — The Mechanicville boys soccer team found themselves back in the Section II, Class B title game for the second consecutive season. This time, they came out on the winning end, defeating Catskill 1-0.

The Red Raiders scored in the first half off a header from Colin McNutt to take a 1-0 lead. Catskill tried to get on the board, but the Red Raiders’ defense was ready at every turn.

“Oh my God, it was awesome,” said Mechanicville head coach Mike Ciulla. “Both me and my brothers, my assistant were on teams that lost in PK’s in the sectional final. Here last year losing in regulation, this just puts it over the top winning it.”

Mechanicville now moves on to regionals.