TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The offense for Mechanicville baseball has been something to marvel at this season. The Red Raiders have averaged 13-and-a-half runs per game on their way to the top of the Wasaren League, tallying a 10-1 league record, and a 13-1 overall record.

Paul Perrotta’s bunch tallied win No. 14 Friday night on the road against a talented Tamarac squad, using yet another offensive outburst to jump out to an early lead, which they maintained throughout the game, winning 14-6.

Mechanicville hung three runs on the board in the top of the first inning. Tamarac countered with a sac fly from Tyler Sears in the bottom half of the frame, trimming its’ deficit to two runs. But the Red Raiders re-ignited their bats in the second stanza, throwing up a six-spot. The scoring barrage was punctuated by a two-run double from their nine-hitter and left fielder Rece Dyer. That gave Mechanicville a 9-1 edge after two innings, and it’d maintain that eight-run advantage to close the game.

Aside from the strong showing at the dish, the Red Raiders also received an impressive outing from starting pitcher Chris Couser. After allowing that first-inning sac fly, Couser tossed four straight scoreless frames. He ran into some trouble in the sixth inning, allowing five runs, but bounced back in the seventh, earning a complete game victory. He finished the day with eight punchouts, and didn’t walk a single batter.

Nine of the 13 Mechanicville batters who registered an at-bat recorded hits, and all nine starters picked up an RBI. Third baseman Scotty Lynch led the way with five knocks in six plate appearances. Shortstop Colin Richardson scored a game-high four runs, while notching three hits, and center fielder Will Coreno blasted a solo homerun in that six-run second inning.

Sears was the major bright spot in the Bengals’ lineup, driving in three runs.

Mechanicville (14-1, 11-1) and Tamarac (8-4, 7-3) will meet again Monday in Halfmoon. First pitch is set for 4:30 p.m.