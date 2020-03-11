Mechanicville advances to regional final

SARATOGA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Mechanicville girls basketball team advances to the Regional Finals after knocking down Section 10’s Canton Tuesday night.



Canton took an early lead but Mechanicville had an answer for every bucket. Canton tied the game at 19 in the second quarter but back-to-back buckets gave the Red Raiders a lead that Canton couldn’t recover from.



Mechanicville led by 11 at the half and would never look back. The Red Raiders earned themselves a spot in the Regional Finals where they’ll face Section 7 on Friday, March 13th at Beekmantown High School.