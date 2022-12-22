MAYFIELD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Junior guard Cloey Dopp has been the driving force behind a Mayfield girls basketball team that has gotten out to a great start this season. The Panthers had an opportunity to move to 8-1 with a win Wednesday night against Oppenheim-Ephratah/St. Johnsville. But there was also a personal milestone at stake in the matchup with the Wolves – Dopp needed just five points to reach the exclusive 1,000-point club.

And she wasted to time chipping away at that goal. She scored an uncontested layup just three seconds in the contest off the opening tip to give Mayfield the early edge.

From there, Dopp would go scoreless for nearly five minutes. She had a number of three-point opportunities to reach 1,000 with just one shot, but could not get any to fall.

But with 3:06 remaining in the opening frame, Dopp managed to turn some defense into easy offense to draw closer to the mark. After coming up with a steal as the Wolves were trying to take the ball up the floor, she had a clear path to the rack, converted a layup, and just like that, she was sitting on 999 points.

The crowd was hanging on every one of her shots, and not even one minute later, they witnessed history being made. Dopp stepped into a long two-pointer from the wing that hit front iron, kissed high off the backboard, and fell in for points 1,000 and 1,001.

Dopp’s the fifth player in program history to reach the milestone, and the first junior. She said coming into the game, she wasn’t thinking much about the moment, but once she hit the gym, the nerves started creeping in. It was a tremendous relief when she saw that 1,000-point bucket go down.

“Coming into the game I had the nervous shots, quick shots, rushing shots,” said Dopp. “And then I…I just got it out of the way, and I was good. It’s something that…a lot of girls wanna reach, and just, like, don’t get there. And me being a junior…it was a very big accomplishment.”

Mayfield’s head coach, Brian Moore, attributes Dopp’s achievement to her tireless work ethic.

“Cloey is a special player; she’s been in the gym year-round since first grade,” said Moore. “She literally just works every hour. She’ll go to a game, and then go to the (YMCA) for an hour, and get another 100 shots up. So, I’m fortunate enough that she’s a junior, and has one more year with me.”

Dopp finished the night with 19 points, and led the Panthers to a 62-36 victory. Mayfield (8-1) remains home for its’ next game, welcoming in Whitehall. A 6:30 p.m. tip is scheduled for Friday. OESJ (1-5) is back on the road Thursday, and will square off with Dolgeville at 7:00 p.m.