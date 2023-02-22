MAYFIELD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — After posting 18-2 records in the regular season, the Mayfield and Corinth girls basketball teams earned the No. 2 and No. 3 seeds, respectively, in the Sec. II, Class CC playoff tournament. Both squads passed their quarterfinals tests Tuesday night in convincing, double-digit fashion to advance to Friday’s semifinal round.

Mayfield High School hosted the quarterfinals matchups in the bottom half of the CC bracket. Corinth took the court in the first game, and notched a 60-25 victory over sixth-seeded Hoosick Falls.

The Tomahawks jumped on the Lady Panthers from the opening tip, racing out to a double-digit lead not even six minutes into the contest after freshman Alexis Crossman dropped in a corner three at the 2:06 mark.

Hoosick Falls head coach Rich Cooney immediately called a timeout with his team trailing 12-2, but that did little to slow down a Corinth team that maintained a 17-5 edge by the end of the first quarter.

The Tomahawks’ lead continued to swell in the second frame; junior Emily Dingmon poured in a long ball from the top of the key to cap a 14-0 Corinth run that gave the Tomahawks a 33-8 advantage with 3:07 remaining before halftime.

Corinth would tack on another six points before the quarter came to a close, taking a 39-11 lead into the locker room. The Tomahawks coasted in the second-half to the 60-25 victory.

Mayfield was due up after the conclusion of that game, and it wasn’t exactly smooth sailing for the Lady Panthers out of the gate against seventh-seeded Stillwater.

They had a problem with the sharpshooting of the Warriors’ sophomore guard/forward Miranda Price, who poured in four, first-quarter three-pointers, netting 12 of her team’s 14 points in the frame; and Stillwater maintained a six-point edge after one.

But Mayfield showed why it earned the two-seed in the second quarter. The Lady Panthers quickly erased that deficit, and midway through the quarter, junior guard Abigail Chest scored a wide-open lay-up off an assist from junior guard Cloey Dopp, putting them out in front at 19-18.

After Stillwater tied the game at 20, Mayfield used a 7-0 run to reclaim a comfortable lead with 54 seconds remaining before halftime.

The Warriors rattled off five unanswered points in the final seconds, though, managing to trim their deficit to two heading into the locker room.

But the Lady Panthers came out with an emphatic response in the second half, outscoring Stillwater 20-14 in the third quarter, and 13-7 in the final frame, en route to a 60-46 victory.

Corinth and Mayfield will now square off in the semifinals Friday at Averill Park High School. Opening tip-off is set for 7:00 p.m.