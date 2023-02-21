CASTLETON-ON-HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The defending champions in Section 2 Class C, Maple Hill, began their playoff run Tuesday night at home against Berlin/New Lebanon in the Class CC playoffs.

The Wildcats entered as the seven seed, with the Mountaineers entering as the ten seed. Maple Hill jumped right out of the gate, starting the game on an 11-0 run. The Wildcats led 18-2 after the first quarter. They never looked back, on their way to a 63-25 win. Brady Cole led the way for Maple Hill with 20 points.

The Wildcats advance to take on Chatham at Shenendehowa on Friday night at 6:30 PM.