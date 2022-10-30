ALBANY, NY (NEWS10) — It was a big day for the Section II boys soccer, and one game stood above the rest. No. 2 Maple Hill and top-seeded Voorheesville battled for the Class C championship Saturday afternoon, and the Wildcats pounced early.

Dillon Halvax scored the game’s first goal to put Maple Hill up 1-0 in the first half. Minutes later, Halvax struck again, scoring his second goal of the game and extending the Wildcat’s lead to 2-0.

However, when the second half came around, Voorheesville found new life. Jacob Bogdany scored to put the Black Birds on the board, but the fun didn’t stop there. Minutes later, David Ambuhl scored on a penalty kick that tied the game at two.

Voorheesville took the lead when Bogdany scored his second goal of the game, and the Black Birds were riding with all the momentum in the second half.

Until the Wildcats made adjustments. Halvax found another scoring opportunity and cashed in to tie the game 3-3. The second half ended, and we would head to overtime.

Halvax laid up a corner kick, and Colby Frazier banked it in for the game-winning score.

“Spectacular, eventful. Honestly, one of the best games I’ve ever played and the best game I’ve ever played in,” said Halvax. “It was just so good from both sides and honestly, I give Voorheesville full props they played amazing and it was just such a great game.”

In such a back-and-forth championship game, head coach Dan Gillespie believes it came down to two things.

“Soccer is a game of luck and skill,” said Gillespie. “I think we had some skill and we definitely had some luck today.”

Maple Hill is now off to regionals.