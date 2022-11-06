TROY, NY (NEWS10) — The Class C Regional game was one to remember, but the Maple Hill Wildcats won the game off penalty kicks advancing to the semifinals 2-1 over Northeastern Clinton.

Northeastern jumped out to a 1-0 lead, but Maple Hill answered back before halftime thanks to Ethan Miller kicking a rainbow shot over Cougar’s goalkeeper that tied the game.

Neither team scored before the end of regulation or overtime. After a back-and-forth round of penalty kicks, Maple Hills’ Kyle Coyne nailed the last kick to seal the 2-1 win for the Wildcats. Since the game went to penalty kicks Maple Hill and Northeastern Clinton are co-champions.

“It feels great for the kids,” said head coach Dan Gillespie. “I’ve been through this before. This is the first time these guys have been through this late in the season to win a regional or co-champion with the regionals, and then their goal of the year was to move on to states like they did last year,” he added. “It’s nice when your goalie stops the first one to set some momentum for us, so that was good.”

Maple Hill will play Cooperstown in the state semifinals on Saturday, November 12, at 2:00 PM.