SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga Springs baseball team began its’ quest for a second straight Sec. II, Class AA championship Friday night at Ben Fasulo Memorial Field. The second-seeded Blue Streaks are moving on to the semifinals thanks to a masterful pitching performance from senior Michael Mack.

The Suburban Council pitcher of the year tossed his fifth straight complete game and his fourth shutout, en route to a 6-0 win over seventh-seeded Christian Brothers Academy.

Brothers starting pitching Matt Sgambati went toe-to-toe with Mack through the first three innings, putting up three straight scoreless frames himself.

But the Blue Streaks offense finally broke through down the stretch. Center fielder Owen Redick plated the game’s first run with an RBI double down the left field line that scored Patrick McKinley.

Then Mack provided some insurance of his own with a two-run double in the fifth inning that two-hopped the wall in left field. He was promptly brought home by a two-bagger to deep right from McKinley.

After tacking on two more runs in the sixth, Mack toed the rubber in the final frame sporting a no-hitter. It’d be broken on the first pitch of the inning by Alex Namorato, but that didn’t phase Mack, who went on finish the game with 15 strikeouts and just the one hit allowed.

Saratoga Springs (16-5, 10-4) awaits the three-seed, Niskayuna, in the semis to be played Monday at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium. First pitch against the Silver Warriors is slated for 4:00 p.m.

CBA concludes its’ season with a 10-11 overall record.