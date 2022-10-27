TROY, NY (NEWS10) — At the beginning of the soccer season, the Loudonville Christian girls soccer team didn’t have enough players to field a team. So what did they do? They joined up with the boys team. It’s paid off. Wednesday night they were one win away from the Class D section title game.

The Eagles topped Mekeel Christian 4-3 in overtime to advance to the section title game. Ethan Quadrini tallied the game-winner. Ben Hoffman led the way with two goals.

Head coach Mike Bibighaus spoke after the game about how this team came together over the course of the season. “Fortunately with our female players, they’re some really good players so they’ve earned their starting spots,” said Bibighaus. “At the beginning of the season there were some of our younger guys who have never spoken to some of the older girls so we had to do some team bonding and activities to get that to happen but they’ve really come together over the course of the year. It’s been exciting to see.”