COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Loudonville Christian boys soccer defeated Watervliet 10-0 Monday to stay undefeated on the season (5-0).

The Eagle’s offense wasted little time in making their presence felt and rattled off eight goals in the first half to build a big lead. After halftime, they scored two more to secure the win.

This is the second time this season Loudonville Christian has scored eight or more goals in a game. They will face Hudson on Tuesday, September 12, at 7 p.m.