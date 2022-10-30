ALBANY, NY (NEWS10) — Another battle of the top two teams in their respective class capped off a three-game slate in Albany Saturday afternoon. No. 1 Northville hosted the Loudonville Christian Eagles for the Class D championship.

The Eagles came flying out of the gate with a goal from Esiah Bodnaruk to put them on the board 1-0. That momentum opened another scoring opportunity for Loudonville later in the half. This time it was Ben Hoffman who kicked the ball past the goalie and into the net extending the Eagle’s lead to 2-0 heading into the half.

Northville would score late off a corner kick, but it wasn’t enough. Loudonville won their first Boys Section title in program history after knocking off top-seeded Northville.

“This is so exciting for our team. The Loudonville Boys team has never won the sectionals before,” said head coach Mike Bibighaus. “We have a really young team. We only have one senior guy and we have three senior girls on our team. It was kind of an atypical start to the season merging the boys and girls together. They’ve just played awesome this year. Great game for them to bring their best game of the season,” he added.

The Eagles will not shift their attention to regional competition.