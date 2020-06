ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The seniors at Shaker High School are thankful for all they've learned playing for the Blue Bison. A few players reflected on what this final season could've looked like for them and how prepared they are to play at the next level .

On the lacrosse field, senior defender Jenna McCutchen and senior attacker Ana Stiso are described as tenacious, hard working and determined. The Blue Bison were looking forward to a transitional year with a brand-new coach.