ALBANY, NY (NEWS10) — We waited all year for a full slate of high school football, but mother nature made us wait a little longer. A slew of games were postponed Friday night due to lightning. We have listed the postponed games below, along with when the game will be made up.
POSTPONEMENTS:
- Averill Park at Shaker (Saturday at 10:00 AM)
- Colonie at Mohonasen (Saturday at 10:00 AM)
- Schalmont at Broadalbin-Perth (Saturday at 1:00 PM)
- Niskayuna at Shenendehowa (Saturday at 1:30 PM)
- Saratoga Springs at Burnt Hills (Saturday at 1:30 PM)
- Guilderland at Bethlehem (Saturday at 1:30 PM, moved to Guilderland High School)
- Lansingburgh at Ichabod Crane (Saturday at 4:00 PM)
- La Salle at Christian Brothers Academy (Saturday at 6:00 PM)
- Cobleskill at Schuylerville (Saturday at 6:00 PM, Schuylerville leads 14-0 in second quarter)
- Troy at Queensbury (Saturday at 6:00 PM, Queensbury leads 21-0 first quarter)
- Gloversville at Cohoes (Sunday at 10:00 AM)
- Columbia at South Glens Falls (Sunday at 11:00 AM)
- Cairo-Durham/Catskill at Ravena (Sunday at 7:00 PM)