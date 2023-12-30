TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A neutral sight boys basketball battle out at Troy High School Friday night featured two teams with legitimate section title aspirations.

Class AA’s Niskayuna remains undefeated on the year after narrowly edging out Class AAA’s Shenendehowa 59-58 behind a 23-point effort from sophomore point guard Daniel Smalls.

Despite trailing for much of the game, the Silver Warriors rallied in the fourth quarter, outscoring Shen 19-13 over the final eight minutes of game action. The victory marks the fifth for Niskayuna against a AAA squad this season.

“It’s a big win. Shen’s a great team,” said Smalls. “We knew we had to get this win. We fought back. Against Schenectady we were down 19, or so; we came back, so we know we have this drive in us. We came back tonight and did what we had to do.”

The backcourt battle between Smalls and Shen’s Grady Ceccucci was the highlight of the night. Ceccucci posted 22 points, including 10 in the third quarter to give his team a 45-40 edge heading into the fourth.

With under 40 seconds remaining in the game, and the score tied at 57, Ceccucci was fouled on his way to the rim. He’d split a pair of shots at the free throw line.

Smalls drew contact at the other end of the floor on his potential go-ahead field goal try, and sunk both attempts at the charity stripe to claim the Silver Warriors the 59-58 edge; he had eight points in the fourth quarter.

Ceccucci had a look at a potential game-winning shot, but Niskayuna’s Brady Olsen just got a piece of the long two-point jumper for the game-sealing block.

“Our kids battled. It was all about defense and rebounding; that’s what was gonna get us back in the game,” said Niskayuna head coach Mike Grasso. “We had a couple guys come off the bench – Jake McDonald hit some huge three’s for us. We believe in ourselves. We know what type of program we have; what type of talent we have. It was just a great team effort all the way around. Our bench energy was off the charts. You know, that’s what it takes – a program win right there.”

Niskayuna improves to 8-0, and will enjoy a week break between games before returning to action Friday, Jan. 5 in another massive game with undefeated Class AAA foe Colonie. That game will be held in Niskayuna and tip off at 7:00 p.m.

Shen falls to 3-5 – a record not indicative of just how talented this team is. This was the Plainsmen’s fourth loss of the season by two points, or fewer. They have a very quick turnaround; it’s back out to Troy Saturday night for a 5:00 p.m. tilt with the Flying Horses.