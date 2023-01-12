SCOTIA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — After taking home a Section II, Class A championship last season, the Mekeel Christian boys basketball team made the jump to AA for the 2022-’23 season. And Chad Bowman’s squad hasn’t missed a beat yet this year, playing to an undefeated, 6-0 record after their latest 71-66 victory over Section III’s New Hartford Thursday night.

The victory was due in large part to a 30-point effort from freshman guard Terrence Robinson, and some late-game shooting heroics from junior guard Caleb Hussey.

The Spartans, playing up a class, gave Mekeel Christian all it could handle. With the Lions trailing 12-10 in the opening frame, Robinson connected on a wing three-pointer – his third triple of the quarter – to claim his team a one-point edge with 2:38 remaining.

After one, the game was all square at 16, and remained tied until the 4:59 mark in the second quarter when Robinson Euro-stepped his way to the rack, and converted an old-fashioned, three-point play to reclaim the Lions the advantage at 23-20.

Mekeel started to create some separation later in the quarter. With 1:18 to play before halftime, freshman guard Nykim Taylor dropped in a floater, extending the lead to 35-24; the Lions took an eight-point lead into the locker room.

That lead ballooned to 18 in the third quarter – the largest of the game – when Hussey knocked down a trey ball almost midway through the quarter.

But then New Hartford began its’ comeback. The Spartans trimmed the deficit to eight by the end of the third, and then with 3:35 remaining in the final stanza, they took the lead back at 61-60 on a Jameson Stockwell wing three.

After trading three-pointers from there, Mekeel came down the floor with less than 90 seconds on the clock. Junior guard Oryan DeJesus kicked a pass out to Hussey, who, from the right wing, drilled the go-ahead, and what would prove to be the game-winning long ball.

The Lions salted the game away at the free throw line from there, securing the 71-66 victory.

Mekeel Christian (6-0) returns to action Saturday, hitting the road to face Notre Dame Utica. It’ll be a 7:00 p.m. tip with the Jugglers.