SYRACUSE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Falcons gave it all they had but fell to Liverpool in the regional round 56-51.

During the third quarter, the Falcons offense was making it rain from three point land. Shonyae Edmonds and Navaeh House hit some shots to extend Albanys’ lead, but Liverpool wasn’t far behind.

Late in the fourth quarter Liverpool closed the gap and created an opening that allowed A’briyah Cunningham to score on a fast break layup that proved to be the game winner.