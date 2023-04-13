COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — For teams that compete in the ultra-competitive Suburban Council Division, it’s not about how you win; it’s that you win. And despite recording just one hit Wednesday afternoon, the Colonie High School softball team managed to secure a 2-0 victory over Ballston Spa, backed by a brilliant performance in the circle from freshman Adrianna Laraway.

Colonie and Ballston Spa met in last year’s quarterfinal round of the Sec. II, Class AA tournament; the Scotties dominated 12-0, but the Garnet Raiders would have their revenge at home Wednesday.

The first five-and-a-half innings was a pitching masterclass. Laraway went toe-to-toe with Ballston Spa’s Hadley Donnelly, who took a no-hitter into the bottom of the sixth inning. But that’s when Colonie would strike.

With the score still tied at zero, the Raiders managed to get two runners aboard via walks. Then, with two outs, Gabby Baumann stepped to the plate. Two pitches into the at-bat, she hammered a breaking ball out to right center field that landed at the base of the fence, scoring Taylor Quinn and Kate Parisi. The two-run double was the only Colonie hit of the game.

But it was just enough offense for Laraway, who finished off the complete game shutout in the seventh inning to lock down the 2-0 win. She finished with nine strikeouts, and only allowed two hits, improving her season record to 2-0.

Donnelly still turned in a strong outing, allowing just the one hit and two earned runs, while recording six punchouts.

Colonie (3-0) will turn right around and head out to Columbia for a noon tilt Thursday with the Blue Devils. Ballston Spa (2-2) will have a chance to rebound Thursday as well. The Scotties welcome in Schuylerville. First pitch is set for 11:00 a.m.