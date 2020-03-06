Lansingburgh’s comeback win earns a spot in the championship

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Six time reigning sectional champions, the Averill Park girls basketball team continued to defend their title as they took home the win over Troy in the final four Wednesday night.

The Lady Warriors opened the game on a five-oh run. Sophomore Amelia Wood led the way for Averill Park with 12 points and 13 rebounds.

Troy kept it close though, bringing it back within two but Averill Park had an answer every time.

The Lady Warriors held the Flying Horses to just six points in the final quarter as they rolled into their seventh straight final with a 54-32 win.

Averill Park will face Queensbury in the finals.