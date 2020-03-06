Interactive Radar

Map Center

Closings and Delays

Traffic

Lansingburgh’s comeback win earns a spot in the championship

High School Sport

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Third seed Lansingburgh hoped for an upset in Thursday night’s semifinals taking on second seeded Averill Park.

The Warriors were up early , Jack Long led the way with 18 points. Averill Park led by one at the half.

The Knight’s crediting their defense in Thursday night’s matchup, fought back in the last two frames, pulled away to win 55-48.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

Get it on Google Play