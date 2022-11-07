GLENS FALLS, NY (NEWS10) — Glens Falls seemed to be an unstoppable force in Class B this season, but Lansingburgh became the immovable object after stunning the Indians 41-40 in an overtime thriller.

The Knights had a 28-7 lead coming out of halftime, but they added to it on a long touchdown run from Logan Hardt. Glens Falls scored two quick touchdowns to cut the deficit to 14, and as the third quarter closed out, Carson Rath connected with Kellen Driscoll to make it 34-27, Lansingburgh.

Later in the fourth quarter, Glens Falls scored a touchdown to send the game into overtime. They would come up on a critical fourth-down attempt and score on another Driscoll touchdown catch. They would then go for a two-point conversion, but the Knights’ defense stopped them ending any hope of completing a comeback.