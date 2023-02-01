VALATIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Lansingburgh boys basketball team entered play on Tuesday night 9-1 in Colonial Council play. They put that to the test on the road against defending Class B state champion Ichabod Crane.

The Knights controlled throughout the second half, taking a 41-34 lead into the fourth quarter. The Riders were able to cut it to five, but that was as close as they’d get, as Lansingburgh held on for the 59-53 win.

The Knights improve to 10-1 in league play, sitting atop the Colonial Council.