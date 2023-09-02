TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — You never know what you’re going to see in Week 0 of the high school football season, and Friday night’s thrilling ending between Lansingburgh and Chatham had the feel of a mid-season game.

The Panthers, playing up two classes against the Knights out of Class B, marched into Troy and gave Jeff Pasinella’s squad all it could handle. But a late, failed two-point conversion by Chatham allowed Lansingburgh to escape with a 27-26 victory.

Lansingburgh maintained a 7-0 edge heading into the locker room at halftime following a defensive first half. But the two sides opened up the scoring out of the break. The Panthers outscored the Knights 20-13 in the third stanza to tie the game at 20 ahead of a decisive fourth quarter. That’s where the fireworks began.

With Chatham on the move, senior quarterback Tate Van Alstyne lobbed a jump ball into double coverage that was picked off by Aayden Green. The senior defensive back reversed field, and took the interception back 55 yards for a touchdown, and freshman placekicker Tyler Huls added the PAT to reclaim Lansingburgh a seven-point edge.

But Van Alstyne would amend his mistake the ensuing drive, tossing a 22-yard touchdown to draw the Panthers within one point. Head coach Rich Sitzer elected to try the two-point conversion, and go for lead. He rolled out Van Alstyne to his right, who dumped a pass near-side for Jacob Taylor, but Lansingburgh’s Le’Kye Ford managed to break up the pass, which would secure his team the 27-26 victory.

The Knights (1-0) remain home for their first league game next Friday against Ichabod Crane. Chatham (0-1) will host Stillwater for its’ Class D opener that same day.