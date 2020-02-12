Lansingburgh For The Win, In A Triple Overtime Thriller

SARATOGA, N.Y. (NEWS 10) - The Shenendehowa boys basketball team visited Saratoga on Tuesday night. The Plainsmen looked to keep its perfect league record alive facing one of their biggest rivals.

Shen took the lead early in this match-up, while the Blue Streaks cut the deficit to single digit, The Plainsmen pulled away late in the third and never looked back, keeping their perfect league record intact with the 63-50 win.