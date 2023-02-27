LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Class A’s Lansingburgh punched their ticket to the semi-final after beating Burnt Hills 68-57.

The Spartan’s offense dominated in the first half. Noah DiCaprio assisted Alex Doin for a layup that gave Burnt Hills an 11-8 lead. Burnt Hill’s three-point shooting, led by Luke Haluska, who drained a three from the top of the key, gave the Spartans a one-point lead at halftime.

In the second half, the Knights’ offense took over. James Oliver was at the right place at the right time for a put-back that extended Lansingburghs lead to 39-33. They kept that momentum going into the fourth quarter as Markous Green flushed an easy layup to put Lansingburgh ahead 13.

The Spartans tried to go on a late run, but Lansingburgh held on to win 68-57.