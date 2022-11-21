MECHANICVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — No. 2 Warrensburg/North Warren/ Lake George has been on a roll after winning the Class C Section championship. After a restful subregional bye, the Wolverines punched their ticket to the state semifinals after downing Gouverneur 85-34.

They jumped out the date with a one-yard touchdown run from Tristian Hitchcock, went for a two-point conversion, and converted to take an 8-0 lead. Gouverneur was ready to answer back on their ensuing drive. Holden Stowell found Raine Rumble across the middle to get on the board, but the two-point conversion attempt was fumbled, keeping Lake George out front.

The Wolverines answered on their next drive, and it was Tristen Hitchcock carrying tacklers over the goal line to extend their lead. Hitchcock scored seven touchdowns on the day, and the Wolverines’ offense finished with 635 rushing yards.

They are off to the state semifinals and will match up with O’Neil on Saturday, November 26.