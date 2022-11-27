MIDDLETOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — No. 2 Warrensburg, North Warren Central, Lake George fell short of their goal of making it to the state championship game after losing to Section nine’s O’Neill 41-22.

“I’m proud of those kids. You know they competed until the end they played so hard and it was a great year especially with us being in the first year of our merger,” said head coach Mike Perrone. “Couldn’t be more proud of our seniors you know its tough these types of huddles I’m going to go over there and have a post-game huddle and there’s going to be some tears, but I think we’ll look back and we had a really, really special season.”

The Wolverines were able to establish the run game early, and get on the board first thanks to Tristen Hitchcock. Senior running back Bordy McCabe followed that up with a touchdown of his own to give Warrensburg a two-score lead. However, O’Neil was ready to respond. Jordan Thompson took a toss play and rumbled his way into the end zone to make it 14-13.

Warrensburg held on to a two-point lead in the third quarter, but O’Neill cut into that on a pitch and catch from Nick Waugh to Marek Argobast who reversed field and hit pay dirt. The Raiders took the lead and never looked back from there as they went on to win 41-22.