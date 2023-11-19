GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The best season of Lake George girls volleyball in 22 years culminated in a runner-up finish in the Class D state tournament Sunday afternoon.

The Lakers reached their first NYSPHSAA girls volleyball championship game since 2001 – the last year they won a state title.

Brittany Rodrigues’ bunch squared off with Section VI’s Chautauqua Lake at Cool Insuring Arena for a shot at the Class D crown Sunday. But they could not get past the Thunderbirds, falling in straight sets. That brought an end to a magical tournament run that included 3-0 sweeps in both the regional round and state semifinals.

Lake George junior right-side hitter Evelyn Burke, who has starred for the Lakers ever since her freshman season, tallied a team-high 11 kills.

Lake George concludes the year with a 22-12-3 record.