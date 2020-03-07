Lake George four-peats as Class C sectional champs

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Lake George boy’s basketball team chased its fourth straight class C title Friday night when the Warriors faced Waterford in the title game.
Lake George out to a great lead but the Fordians would tie it up quickly in the first half. TJ Kelly led the way for Waterford with a game high 23 points.
The Fordians would come back and grab the lead for a short moment but the Warriors had an answer for every bucket. Luke Pelchar led Lake George to another sectional title, taking home a 52-48 win.