TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The La Salle Institute baseball team used an early offensive flourish to push past Scotia-Glenville Wednesday afternoon at Greer Field in the opening round of the Sec. II, Class A playoff tournament.

The eighth-seeded Cadets posted 11 runs in the first two innings, and cruised to a 14-1 victory, as they advance to Friday’s quarterfinal round.

It’ll be a battle of the Cadets in the quarters. La Salle (14-7, 11-5) will travel to the top seed in the bracket, Albany Academy. First pitch is scheduled for 4:00 p.m.

Scotia-Glenville concludes its’ season with an overall record of 8-12.