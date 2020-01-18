La Salle keeps perfect league record alive

The La Salle boys basketball team put their perfect league record on the line Friday night when they hosted Watervliet.

The Cadets took the lead early in the game and never gave it up. Drasean Wallace led the way with 18 points, Jimyh Evans added 13 and Bo Catherwood put up 11 more in the 71-45 win.

The Cadets will head to Ravena on January 24th.

