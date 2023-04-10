VOORHEESVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The La Salle Cadets defeated Voorheesville in dominating fashion with a 15-0 win on the road.

Heading into the sixth inning, they already had a big lead, but the offense found another spark. With the bases loaded, William Kelly came up with a big hit to right field that allowed Christian Riegert to come in for the score, extending the Cadets’ lead to 7-0.

After a few walks, La Salle found another opportunity and took advantage. Daniel McCue found the sweet spot on the bat and made contact with the ball blasting it out to right field, bringing home Aiden Heffner, and the Cadets’ lead grew to 11-0.

The Cadets didn’t take their foot off the gas and came up with another big play thanks to Derek Desanto, who sent one air born to deep center, allowing Nicholas Verdichizzi to add on another run.