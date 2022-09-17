SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The La Salle Cadets obviously came into this game ready to play. They were rolling at 19-0 at the half against Niskayuna.

On the Cadet’s first drive of the second half, Nisky’s defense came up with a big stop and third down. The Silver Warriors were moving the ball until La Salle came up with an interception. Jonny Yamin took it to the house for 6 to extend their lead to 25-0.

Niskayuna would find the end zone late—too late for a comeback, as La Salle went on to win 25-7. Next week, Niskayuna will take on Queensbury at home and La Salle will play Troy at home.