La Salle boys soccer gets revenge on Schalmont

Rotterdam, N.Y. (NEWS10) — After suffering an overtime loss to Schalmont earlier in the season, the La Salle boys soccer team got their revenge Wednesday night.

The Cadets topped the Sabres 5-1. La Salle improved to 7-2-1 on the season with the win, while Schalmont dropped to 5-6-1.

