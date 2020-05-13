Keelyn Peacock heads to Arkansas State University

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) – From the soccer field to the football field, Stillwater Junior Keelyn Peacock is taking her versatility to Arkansas State University. Peacock verbally committed to spend the next chapter of her soccer career with the Red Wolves.

Peacock said, “I always been told once you get there, you’ll get a feeling, I didn’t know what that feeling was until I got there.”

Playing at the next level while studying Speech Pathology was always something Peacock wanted to do, so much so that she’s graduating high school a semester early.

“I just made sure that each year I took those certain amount of credit and I worked hard obviously for all those years,” and her hard work paid off. Peacock is now the first student athlete out of Stillwater to receive a full ride to a Division One program.”

“That’s only been the goal that I’ve been working to obviously my whole life,” Peacock said. “You can train all you want but it’s also training when no one else is watching.”

She hope she can inspire just one other person to believe that they too can achieve the same goal. “I’ve already gotten a few texts from a few kids in my grade that are like ‘how are you doing that, I would love to do that’ and I’m like you gotta work hard and you gotta know that you want to do it.”