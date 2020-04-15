Johnstown Sir Bills remain optimistic through COVID19

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Last spring, the Johnstown high school was in jeopardy of losing their sports department and all extracurricular activities due to funding.



Denise Benton coaches the varsity girls lacrosse team, she said “It was really emotional, excruciating, but we just knew we had something special and we wanted to really get where we thought we could go.”

The Lady Bills were playing a championship game when they found out they may not play another year. “What I loved”, Benton said, “Is that my kids were able to, not just my kids but all the spring sports athletes were able to really get that information and kind of persevere through it.”



$311,00 was the goal and with the help of the entire community and generous folks throughout the capital region, The Bills were able to raise $316,000 so sights on another promising year was doable for everyone.

Scott Hale, the principal over in Johnstown added, “To see how quickly the purple and gold club was able to raise the money, it brought us to about the fall to where we finally were able to reach the money we need for all athletics to run and extracurriculars to run, it was a huge victory for our community.”



But now another bump along the road may prevent seniors like Madison Delgado and Joshua Hoyt from actually playing their senior year.

Delgado said, “When I found out that I was actually going to have a senior year, it felt amazing but now it’s hard because during this lacrosse season, I was hoping my family and everyone would come out and watch me play my senior season, go across the field on my senior night and watch me play.”

The New York State Public High School Athletic Association has postponed all spring sports until further notice.

Hoyt mentioned, “I know we’re trying to keep like the most positive mindset that we can and not think about the games that we can’t play and maybe think about the ones that we might be able to play.”

As for all the funds donated Hale said, “I’d like to still stay hopeful that they may be able to use that for the spring sports.”

If they do get cancelled he said, the funds will be used for the 2020-2021 season, something Benton said will be great. Her team is staying positive through this and working everyday for if and when NYSPHSAA decides reinstates spring sports.