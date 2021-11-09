John Barber out at Troy

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — John Barber was named the head coach at Troy this past July, tabbed to replace Bob Burns after he departed for Christian Brothers Academy. Just four months later, the Flying Horses are once again looking for a new head man.

Barber confirmed to News10 he will not coach at Troy next season. Barber says he was notified at his end of the year meeting that he would not be returning after the team did not meet expectations. The Flying Horses went 1-6 in Barber’s first and only year at the helm.

Troy AD Paul Reinisch tells News10 the job will be posted, and called Barber a class act.

