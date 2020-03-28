Joe Tortello heading to UAlbany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Joe Tortello is arguably the most prolific passer in Section 2 history, and the Holy Trinity quarterback is keeping his talents in the Capital Region. Earlier this month, Tortello announced on Twitter that he committed to UAlbany.

Tortello is joining the Great Danes as a preferred walk-on. He grew up half a mile from the stadium, and attended quite a few games at Casey Stadium. Staying close to home was a driving factor in his decision, as was the offensive scheme UAlbany runs. He said both he and the coaching staff could see him fitting in well.

The senior holds Section 2 records in single season touchdowns, career touchdowns, and passing yards. He’ll join a team that doesn’t have an immediate need at quarterback, with Jeff Undercuffler returning under center, who has three years of eligibility left.